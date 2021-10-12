Citizens (NYSE:CIA) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.64

Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.64 and traded as high as $6.40. Citizens shares last traded at $6.35, with a volume of 42,585 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Citizens to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $6.70 to $8.40 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. TheStreet upgraded Citizens from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd.

Get Citizens alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $315.15 million, a P/E ratio of -63.50 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.64.

Citizens (NYSE:CIA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $58.70 million during the quarter. Citizens had a positive return on equity of 1.60% and a negative net margin of 2.02%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citizens by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,877,608 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,450,000 after acquiring an additional 185,238 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Citizens by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 773,834 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,093,000 after buying an additional 47,977 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Citizens by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 321,010 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after buying an additional 5,311 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Citizens by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 216,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 46,000 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Citizens by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 170,401 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 8,912 shares during the period. 23.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citizens Company Profile (NYSE:CIA)

Citizens, Inc (Austin, Texas) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance segments. The Life Insurance segment primarily issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in U.S.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.