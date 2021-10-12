City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $13.00 to $19.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock. City Office REIT traded as high as $18.56 and last traded at $18.56, with a volume of 548 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.30.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of City Office REIT from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of City Office REIT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of City Office REIT in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, City Office REIT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.83.

In other City Office REIT news, CEO James Thomas Farrar sold 3,000 shares of City Office REIT stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $76,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CIO. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in City Office REIT during the second quarter valued at $27,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of City Office REIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of City Office REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of City Office REIT during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 1,573.8% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 8,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $807.85 million, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.18%.

City Office REIT Company Profile

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

