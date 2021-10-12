Civilization (CIV) Reaches Market Capitalization of $21.86 Million

Civilization (CURRENCY:CIV) traded up 18.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 12th. One Civilization coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0729 or 0.00000129 BTC on exchanges. Civilization has a market cap of $21.86 million and approximately $546,050.00 worth of Civilization was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Civilization has traded 53.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Civilization alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.46 or 0.00043268 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.38 or 0.00216454 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001770 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.47 or 0.00092796 BTC.

About Civilization

Civilization (CRYPTO:CIV) is a coin. It launched on July 31st, 2021. Civilization’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins. Civilization’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “$CIV is building a staking platform for the DEX world. The Dex / Decentralized crypto space is exploding: in spite of the ups and downs of the market, the daily volume of transactions is simply staggering. Telegram | Discord “

Civilization Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civilization directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civilization should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Civilization using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Civilization Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Civilization and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.