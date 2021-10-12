Clearbridge Investments LLC Acquires 87,898 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 869,799 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,898 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.24% of Ross Stores worth $107,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Ross Stores by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,205 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Ross Stores by 1,188.6% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 60,166 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,215,000 after acquiring an additional 55,497 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ross Stores by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 60,456 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,497,000 after acquiring an additional 5,998 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in Ross Stores by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 35,671 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Ross Stores in the 1st quarter valued at $1,173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on Ross Stores from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Ross Stores from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.50.

Shares of Ross Stores stock opened at $105.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.02. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.68 and a 12 month high of $134.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.66.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 45.58% and a net margin of 7.73%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is presently 97.44%.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

