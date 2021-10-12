Clearbridge Investments LLC Buys 30,766 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,750,064 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,766 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.49% of Carnival Co. & worth $125,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CCL opened at $23.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.25 billion, a PE ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1-year low of $12.11 and a 1-year high of $31.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.63.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($0.22). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 38.85% and a negative net margin of 6,471.63%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.19) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post -6.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Monday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.96.

In other Carnival Co. & news, CFO David Bernstein sold 11,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total transaction of $268,575.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Profile

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

