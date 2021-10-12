Clearbridge Investments LLC Cuts Holdings in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its position in shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,836,871 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,799 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 2.83% of New Relic worth $123,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEWR. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in New Relic in the second quarter worth about $37,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in New Relic by 66.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,434 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in New Relic by 41.2% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,603 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in New Relic by 1,005.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,354 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in New Relic in the second quarter worth about $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

In other New Relic news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.60, for a total value of $2,178,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William Staples sold 3,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total transaction of $298,254.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,910.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,463 shares of company stock valued at $7,618,829. 22.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on NEWR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of New Relic from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of New Relic in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of New Relic from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Relic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of New Relic from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.67.

Shares of NYSE:NEWR opened at $74.21 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.82 and a 200 day moving average of $69.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.08 and a beta of 0.86. New Relic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.52 and a 12 month high of $82.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.60. The company had revenue of $180.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.74 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 35.19% and a negative return on equity of 54.44%. On average, equities analysts forecast that New Relic, Inc. will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Relic, Inc, engages in the provision software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

