Clearbridge Investments LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,350,822 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,203 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Chewy worth $107,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CHWY. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Chewy in the second quarter worth $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Chewy during the first quarter valued at $26,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Chewy during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Chewy by 1,276.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC raised its stake in Chewy by 945.2% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Chewy news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 20,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,988,065.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 10,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $889,355.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 31,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,668,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,853 shares of company stock worth $3,819,090 in the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CHWY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Chewy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chewy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chewy in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Chewy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.10.

Shares of NYSE:CHWY opened at $61.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $25.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,073.00 and a beta of 0.32. Chewy, Inc. has a one year low of $55.81 and a one year high of $120.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.25.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Chewy had a return on equity of 47.79% and a net margin of 0.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. Chewy’s revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

