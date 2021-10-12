Clearbridge Investments LLC Grows Stock Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 298,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,018 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.12% of Anthem worth $114,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Anthem by 2.3% during the first quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 37,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,443,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Anthem by 108.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 646,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,883,000 after purchasing an additional 335,963 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Anthem by 21.9% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem in the first quarter valued at $2,134,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem in the second quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen started coverage on Anthem in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $465.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Anthem from $447.00 to $453.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays increased their target price on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Anthem in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $403.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Anthem currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $419.90.

In related news, Director Ryan M. Schneider purchased 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $384.36 per share, with a total value of $499,668.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,873.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ANTM opened at $380.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $92.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $376.57 and a 200-day moving average of $380.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Anthem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $269.01 and a 52 week high of $406.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $33.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.22 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 3.27%. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Anthem’s payout ratio is 20.11%.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

