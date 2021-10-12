Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $108.46 Million Holdings in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) by 67.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,599,129 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,045,382 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 1.01% of Maravai LifeSciences worth $108,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 30.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,652,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,980,000 after buying an additional 2,949,028 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 55.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,348,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,393,000 after buying an additional 2,992,196 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 27.1% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,383,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,855,000 after buying an additional 1,146,511 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 11.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,881,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,724,000 after buying an additional 498,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 656.4% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,602,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,028,000 after buying an additional 3,993,858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MRVI opened at $38.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.40. The stock has a market cap of $10.01 billion and a PE ratio of 22.85. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.62 and a fifty-two week high of $63.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.91.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $217.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.49 million. The firm’s revenue was up 364.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MRVI shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Maravai LifeSciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.78.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

