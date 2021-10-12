Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $115.12 Million Holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Clearbridge Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,064,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 826 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.63% of Catalent worth $115,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTLT. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Catalent by 192,035.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,279,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,758,000 after buying an additional 1,278,953 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited increased its position in shares of Catalent by 45,023.8% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 955,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,599,000 after buying an additional 953,153 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Catalent in the 1st quarter valued at $49,603,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Catalent by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 5,291,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,101,000 after buying an additional 470,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Catalent by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,324,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,720,000 after purchasing an additional 335,336 shares in the last quarter. 97.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTLT opened at $128.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $21.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.60, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.43. Catalent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.43 and a twelve month high of $142.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $130.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.44.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. Catalent had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Catalent’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CTLT shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Catalent from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Catalent from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Catalent from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Catalent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Catalent from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.55.

In related news, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 2,191 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.25, for a total transaction of $287,568.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Steven L. Fasman sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.86, for a total transaction of $494,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 233,173 shares of company stock worth $30,195,756 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

