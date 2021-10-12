Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $118.80 Million Holdings in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND)

Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 861,363 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,107 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 3.43% of Bandwidth worth $118,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of Bandwidth during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Bandwidth by 100.0% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Bandwidth in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Bandwidth by 377.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Bandwidth by 74.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David A. Morken sold 358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total transaction of $31,106.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Murdock sold 244 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $31,000.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,592,963.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,124 shares of company stock valued at $107,963 over the last ninety days. 5.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Friday, August 6th. began coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Bandwidth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bandwidth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $227.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.77.

NASDAQ BAND opened at $78.62 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.59. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 136.07, a PEG ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 0.50. Bandwidth Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.39 and a 12 month high of $198.60.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $120.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.51 million. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 7.99% and a positive return on equity of 3.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

