Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $120.69 Million Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Clearbridge Investments LLC reduced its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 525,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,365 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.05% of Eli Lilly and worth $120,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.5% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth approximately $350,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 18.1% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 101,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,049,000 after purchasing an additional 15,628 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 6.2% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 23.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 4,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.08, for a total value of $838,684.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 503,395 shares of company stock worth $130,752,784. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $207.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $262.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.22.

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $233.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $224.10 billion, a PE ratio of 35.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $248.89 and its 200-day moving average is $222.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.15. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $129.21 and a 52 week high of $275.87.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 119.12%. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Featured Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.