Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $125.78 Million Stock Position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Clearbridge Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,571,705 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 139,790 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 1.16% of Magellan Midstream Partners worth $125,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 278.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 575 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MMP opened at $47.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $33.95 and a 12 month high of $53.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.80.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.24. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.90% and a return on equity of 42.25%. The business had revenue of $653.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.73 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $1.0275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.61%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 107.03%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MMP shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.73.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

