Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $139.55 Million Stock Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Clearbridge Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,251,811 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 223,062 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.65% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $139,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HIG. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

In related news, EVP William A. Bloom sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $992,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,886. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David C. Robinson sold 5,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $355,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,344 shares of company stock worth $3,911,874. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $72.61 on Tuesday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.62 and a fifty-two week high of $73.98. The stock has a market cap of $25.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.99. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. As a group, analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 24.22%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.