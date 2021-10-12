Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $199.03 Million Stock Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 278.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,234,278 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 908,498 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Match Group worth $199,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MTCH. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Match Group during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Match Group during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in Match Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Match Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Match Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $155.64 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $149.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.20. Match Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.05 and a twelve month high of $174.68. The company has a market cap of $43.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.01, a PEG ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.10.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). Match Group had a net margin of 22.06% and a negative return on equity of 59.21%. The business had revenue of $707.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.07 million. On average, research analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Match Group news, Director Joseph Levin sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.29, for a total value of $33,058.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 107,095 shares of company stock valued at $17,827,136 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Match Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist upped their target price on Match Group from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Match Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Match Group in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.22.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

