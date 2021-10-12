Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $203.49 Million Stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Clearbridge Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 544,899 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 161,453 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 1.19% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $203,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MPWR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,875,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,194,077,000 after acquiring an additional 319,483 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,850,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,811,481,000 after acquiring an additional 25,957 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,581,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $590,547,000 after acquiring an additional 14,660 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,248,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $440,974,000 after acquiring an additional 23,095 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 893,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $315,430,000 after buying an additional 56,037 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MPWR. Raymond James increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $472.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $491.56.

In other news, insider Deming Xiao sold 2,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.12, for a total transaction of $942,573.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Saria Tseng sold 4,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.16, for a total value of $2,061,772.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 81,427 shares of company stock worth $36,919,110 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $460.83 on Tuesday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $296.21 and a 12-month high of $521.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $482.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $405.23.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.69. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $293.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.24 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

