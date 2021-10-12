Clearbridge Investments LLC Purchases 12,432 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 188,824 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,432 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.10% of Charter Communications worth $136,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 48.7% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 32.9% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $695.23 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $772.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $714.05. The firm has a market cap of $127.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $572.46 and a 52 week high of $825.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.78%. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 21.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Charter Communications news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total value of $5,548,874.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

CHTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $956.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $660.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $788.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $848.00 to $665.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $818.92.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

