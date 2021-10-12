Clearbridge Investments LLC Purchases 42,824 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 742,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 42,824 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.17% of Capital One Financial worth $114,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GenTrust LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $2,524,000. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 228,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,377,000 after purchasing an additional 52,013 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 16,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 0.6% during the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 139,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,784,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MKP Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $4,045,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COF opened at $166.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $165.12 and a 200-day moving average of $156.29. The company has a market cap of $74.14 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.77. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $70.78 and a one year high of $177.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 37.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.21) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 24.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This is an increase from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 41.45%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on COF shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $174.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.90 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.36.

In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 218,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total value of $35,434,610.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $76,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 305,524 shares of company stock valued at $49,663,550. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

