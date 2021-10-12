Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 103,987 Shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Clearbridge Investments LLC reduced its position in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,315,850 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 103,987 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 2.73% of Cohen & Steers worth $108,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 11.0% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,674 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 15.4% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,752,634 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $225,964,000 after purchasing an additional 367,015 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 5.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 465,517 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,214,000 after purchasing an additional 24,543 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 21.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,406 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 2,089.1% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 142,994 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,738,000 after purchasing an additional 136,462 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cohen & Steers stock opened at $84.73 on Tuesday. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.97 and a 1 year high of $89.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.62 and a beta of 1.31.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $144.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.32 million. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 74.78%. The company’s revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Cohen & Steers’s payout ratio is 70.04%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Cohen & Steers from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th.

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

