Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 106,149 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Clearbridge Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 24.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 332,302 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 106,149 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.71% of HubSpot worth $193,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in HubSpot by 4,600.0% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 47 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 44.2% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 111 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 21.9% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 128 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot in the second quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 146.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. 89.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.00, for a total value of $358,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 9,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $651.85, for a total transaction of $6,079,804.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,567 shares of company stock valued at $21,130,215 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HubSpot stock opened at $682.72 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $673.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $581.54. The company has a market cap of $32.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -367.05 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $283.87 and a 52-week high of $736.15.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $310.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.01 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.35%. The business’s revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $577.95 price objective (down previously from $630.00) on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $580.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $666.32.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

