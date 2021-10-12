Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 258,126 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Clearbridge Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 33.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 523,722 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 258,126 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.32% of Fortinet worth $124,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Fortinet by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 27,104 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,455,000 after acquiring an additional 5,403 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Fortinet by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 650,689 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $119,986,000 after acquiring an additional 53,462 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Fortinet by 379.2% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,855 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 9,381 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in Fortinet by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 28,023 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,675,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Fortinet by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 107,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $187.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.96.

Shares of FTNT opened at $306.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.97, a P/E/G ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.12. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.75 and a 12-month high of $322.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $303.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $252.07.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $801.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.76 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 49.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.20, for a total value of $587,145.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,095 shares in the company, valued at $307,914. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.31, for a total value of $2,408,069.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,978.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,491 shares of company stock valued at $15,774,137 over the last three months. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

