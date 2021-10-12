Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 28,787 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 593,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,787 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Trane Technologies worth $109,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 16.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,360,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,241,000 after purchasing an additional 190,977 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the first quarter worth $423,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 5.1% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 751,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,403,000 after purchasing an additional 36,200 shares during the period. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 10.7% during the first quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 80.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Trane Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.50.

Shares of NYSE TT opened at $170.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $189.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.24. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $123.08 and a 1-year high of $207.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.91%.

In other news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 4,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total transaction of $851,455.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,595,777.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 126,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.45, for a total transaction of $25,021,653.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 257,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,811,783. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

