Clearbridge Investments LLC Takes $128.98 Million Position in Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV)

Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,121,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,976,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 4.15% of Momentive Global at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MNTV. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Momentive Global during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Momentive Global during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Momentive Global during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Momentive Global during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Momentive Global during the second quarter worth about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Dana L. Evan sold 12,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $263,937.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Dharti Patel sold 1,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total transaction of $32,619.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 69,376 shares of company stock valued at $1,384,306. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MNTV opened at $23.95 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.26 and a beta of 1.23. Momentive Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.35 and a 12-month high of $28.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $109.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.43 million. Momentive Global had a negative net margin of 25.31% and a negative return on equity of 29.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Momentive Global Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Momentive Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Momentive Global from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Momentive Global from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

About Momentive Global

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey.

