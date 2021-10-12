Clearbridge Investments LLC Trims Stock Position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Clearbridge Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,507,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 96,068 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.97% of Boston Properties worth $172,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Page Arthur B raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Page Arthur B now owns 7,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BXP shares. Truist Securities increased their price target on Boston Properties from $109.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Argus increased their price target on Boston Properties from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays initiated coverage on Boston Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $134.00 target price for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on Boston Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Boston Properties from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.63.

Boston Properties stock opened at $114.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 4.75. The firm has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.22. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.69 and a 1 year high of $124.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $113.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.89.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.14. Boston Properties had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $713.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 62.32%.

In related news, SVP Peter V. Otteni sold 5,027 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total value of $569,860.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 45,000 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.15, for a total transaction of $5,091,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,083,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

