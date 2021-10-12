ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 91.4% from the September 15th total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.01. 9,187 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,708. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.50. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund has a 1-year low of $10.30 and a 1-year high of $27.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.46%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 120,467 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 12,207 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,847 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,622 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 85,914 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 26,712 shares in the last quarter.

About ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund

ClearBridge MLP & Midstream Total Return Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. It offers total-return oriented portfolio of primarily energy master limited partnerships (MLPs) and midstream entities. It also engages in the provision of the opportunity for attractive, tax-deferred distributions with a combined emphasis on capital appreciation.

