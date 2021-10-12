ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 91.4% from the September 15th total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.01. 9,187 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,708. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.50. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund has a 1-year low of $10.30 and a 1-year high of $27.72.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.46%.
About ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund
ClearBridge MLP & Midstream Total Return Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. It offers total-return oriented portfolio of primarily energy master limited partnerships (MLPs) and midstream entities. It also engages in the provision of the opportunity for attractive, tax-deferred distributions with a combined emphasis on capital appreciation.
