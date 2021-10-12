ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.57

ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.57 and traded as low as $2.15. ClearOne shares last traded at $2.15, with a volume of 77,861 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $40.38 million, a P/E ratio of 43.01 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.57.

ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.74 million for the quarter. ClearOne had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 3.30%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLRO. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ClearOne by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 24,440 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 7,567 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in ClearOne by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 59,750 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 3,246 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in ClearOne by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 165,774 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 44,493 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in ClearOne by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 502,760 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,810,000 after buying an additional 34,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.54% of the company’s stock.

ClearOne Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLRO)

ClearOne, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications. Its products include professional audio conferencing, speakerphones, professional microphones, and video collaboration. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

