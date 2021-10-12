Clint Hurt Sells 1,000 Shares of PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG) Stock

PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG) Director Clint Hurt sold 1,000 shares of PrimeEnergy Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $60,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

PNRG stock traded down $2.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.55. The company had a trading volume of 470 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,558. The company has a market capitalization of $126.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.80 and a beta of 1.09. PrimeEnergy Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $34.33 and a 12-month high of $98.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.72.

PrimeEnergy Resources (NASDAQ:PNRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.66 million during the quarter. PrimeEnergy Resources had a return on equity of 0.27% and a net margin of 0.49%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PNRG. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PrimeEnergy Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $291,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in PrimeEnergy Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $279,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in PrimeEnergy Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in PrimeEnergy Resources by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,528 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

About PrimeEnergy Resources

PrimeEnergy Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition, developing and producing oil and natural gas. It owns producing and non-producing properties located primarily in Texas, and Oklahoma. The company was founded in March 1973 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

