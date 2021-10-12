Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:CLVLY) Short Interest Update

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:CLVLY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

CLVLY stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.77. The company had a trading volume of 2,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,807. Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $13.61 and a 1 year high of $31.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.34.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 6th were given a $0.0181 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.07%.

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Ltd. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of SCENESSE, its proprietary photoprotective drug. It also offers drugs for the treatment of various skin disorders. The company was founded by Robert Thomas Dorr on December 14, 1999 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

