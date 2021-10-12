CloakCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.58 Million (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. One CloakCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.63 or 0.00001124 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CloakCoin has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. CloakCoin has a total market cap of $3.58 million and $1,814.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004174 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003821 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000719 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0881 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003712 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00023240 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00024214 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CloakCoin Coin Profile

CloakCoin (CRYPTO:CLOAK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,707,977 coins. CloakCoin’s official website is www.cloakcoin.com . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

CloakCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CloakCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CloakCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

