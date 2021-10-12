Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV)

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0967 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 9.3% over the last three years.

Get Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GLV traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.20. 13,932 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,045. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $8.67 and a 1-year high of $12.41.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.