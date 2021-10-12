Clough Global Equity Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ)

Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of 0.1341 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th.

Clough Global Equity Fund has raised its dividend payment by 2.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.66. 95,670 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,550. Clough Global Equity Fund has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $16.31.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Clough Global Equity Fund stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,027 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,441 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Clough Global Equity Fund were worth $1,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Clough Global Equity Fund

Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation.

