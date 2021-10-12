Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) Plans $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1087 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by 2.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

GLO stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.10. 171,867 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,151. Clough Global Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.74 and a fifty-two week high of $13.17.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Clough Global Opportunities Fund stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 717,814 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173,669 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Clough Global Opportunities Fund were worth $8,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues.

