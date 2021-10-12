Clover Leaf Capital (NASDAQ:CLOEU) Shares Down 0.4%

Clover Leaf Capital Corp (NASDAQ:CLOEU)’s stock price traded down 0.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.30 and last traded at $10.30. 5,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 48,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.34.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.23.

