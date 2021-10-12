CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Mizuho

Investment analysts at Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on CCMP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CMC Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research raised shares of CMC Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.67.
CCMP traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $119.55. 103,452 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,683. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of -71.16 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $127.28 and its 200 day moving average is $148.86. CMC Materials has a 52 week low of $119.19 and a 52 week high of $198.60.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in CMC Materials in the first quarter worth $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CMC Materials during the first quarter worth $30,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CMC Materials during the second quarter worth $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of CMC Materials by 152.8% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CMC Materials during the second quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.
About CMC Materials
CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.
