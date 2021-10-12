CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Mizuho

Investment analysts at Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CCMP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CMC Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research raised shares of CMC Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.67.

CCMP traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $119.55. 103,452 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,683. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of -71.16 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $127.28 and its 200 day moving average is $148.86. CMC Materials has a 52 week low of $119.19 and a 52 week high of $198.60.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.14). CMC Materials had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a positive return on equity of 21.41%. The business had revenue of $309.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. CMC Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CMC Materials will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in CMC Materials in the first quarter worth $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CMC Materials during the first quarter worth $30,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CMC Materials during the second quarter worth $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of CMC Materials by 152.8% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CMC Materials during the second quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

About CMC Materials

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

