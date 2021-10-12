CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 167,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 38,260 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.06% of CMS Energy worth $9,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CMS Energy by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,253,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $309,508,000 after purchasing an additional 139,322 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,849,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,117,997,000 after acquiring an additional 772,973 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 73.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 34,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 14,817 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 27.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 0.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,753,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $162,672,000 after purchasing an additional 9,887 shares in the last quarter. 90.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other CMS Energy news, CAO Glenn P. Barba sold 12,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total transaction of $807,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total transaction of $49,911.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,181 shares of company stock valued at $1,844,426 in the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CMS opened at $59.35 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.75. CMS Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $53.19 and a 52 week high of $67.98.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 14.38%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.17%.

CMS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

