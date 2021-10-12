CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Stock Position Raised by Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,688 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $4,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,849,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,117,997,000 after acquiring an additional 772,973 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,472,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,504,942,000 after acquiring an additional 254,405 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,130,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $421,242,000 after acquiring an additional 33,215 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,253,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $309,508,000 after acquiring an additional 139,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 5.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,195,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $256,868,000 after buying an additional 204,025 shares during the period. 90.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 770 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total value of $49,911.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Glenn P. Barba sold 12,800 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total value of $807,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,181 shares of company stock worth $1,844,426. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on CMS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho raised their target price on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

NYSE CMS opened at $59.35 on Tuesday. CMS Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.19 and a fifty-two week high of $67.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.19.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.17%.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

