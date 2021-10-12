CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.49 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) will announce sales of $7.49 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for CNH Industrial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.05 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.81 billion. CNH Industrial posted sales of $6.49 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CNH Industrial will report full-year sales of $32.77 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $31.02 billion to $33.87 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $34.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $32.71 billion to $35.99 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CNH Industrial.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.15. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CNH Industrial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.57.

Shares of CNHI opened at $16.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.43. CNH Industrial has a 52 week low of $7.61 and a 52 week high of $18.49. The stock has a market cap of $21.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.09 and a beta of 1.72.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the 2nd quarter valued at $255,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 164,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after buying an additional 24,159 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the 2nd quarter valued at $252,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 363,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,074,000 after buying an additional 148,665 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the 2nd quarter worth $344,000. 34.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

