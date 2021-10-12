Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) will report earnings per share of ($0.09) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Codexis’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.12). Codexis reported earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Codexis will report full-year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.26). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.27). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Codexis.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 15.90% and a negative net margin of 28.16%. The firm had revenue of $25.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.04 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Codexis from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Codexis in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Codexis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Codexis from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Codexis in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Codexis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.17.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDXS. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Codexis by 2,965.4% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 3,855 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Codexis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Codexis during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Codexis during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Codexis by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. now owns 11,996 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CDXS traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.25. 24,091 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 549,342. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.54 and its 200-day moving average is $22.94. Codexis has a 12-month low of $12.79 and a 12-month high of $32.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.75 and a beta of 1.29.

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

