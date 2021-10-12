Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.17.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CDXS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Codexis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Codexis from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Codexis from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Codexis in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Codexis in a research report on Friday, June 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDXS opened at $29.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -80.21 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.94. Codexis has a fifty-two week low of $12.79 and a fifty-two week high of $32.42.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $25.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.04 million. Codexis had a negative net margin of 28.16% and a negative return on equity of 15.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Codexis will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Codexis by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 33,454 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Codexis in the second quarter worth approximately $753,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Codexis in the second quarter worth approximately $794,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Codexis by 2.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,029,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,996,000 after acquiring an additional 45,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC increased its position in shares of Codexis by 16.6% in the second quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 167,808 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,803,000 after acquiring an additional 23,923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

About Codexis

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

