Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,765,540 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,920 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 1.57% of Cognex worth $231,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 27.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,264 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 3,068 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 7.5% in the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 98,927 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,315,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 1,915.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 118,002 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,793,000 after acquiring an additional 112,147 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 18.3% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,733,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $227,978,000 after acquiring an additional 423,509 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 8.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,205,159 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $100,016,000 after acquiring an additional 96,042 shares during the period. 88.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CGNX. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cognex in a report on Friday, August 6th. HSBC downgraded Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cognex in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Cognex from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.57.

In other news, Director Patrick Alias sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $1,525,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Anthony Sun sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total value of $2,592,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 337,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,142,809.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Cognex stock opened at $79.45 on Tuesday. Cognex Co. has a one year low of $64.23 and a one year high of $101.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.32. The company has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.74 and a beta of 1.65.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. Cognex had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 30.96%. The company had revenue of $269.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.11 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

