Cohort (LON:CHRT) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $589.86

Shares of Cohort plc (LON:CHRT) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 589.86 ($7.71) and traded as low as GBX 550 ($7.19). Cohort shares last traded at GBX 570 ($7.45), with a volume of 37,776 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.96. The company has a market capitalization of £234.36 million and a P/E ratio of 43.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 562.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 589.86.

Get Cohort alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a GBX 7.60 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.48%. This is an increase from Cohort’s previous dividend of $3.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Cohort’s payout ratio is currently 0.79%.

In related news, insider Andrew Stephen Thomis sold 3,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 522 ($6.82), for a total transaction of £20,003.04 ($26,134.10).

Cohort Company Profile (LON:CHRT)

Cohort plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services in defense and security markets in the United Kingdom, Portugal, North and South America, and other European countries. The company offers electro-optical and electro-mechanical systems, such as command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition, and reconnaissance, as well as combat systems; communications systems; integrated command, control, and communications systems for warships and submarines; tactical radio, vehicle intercoms, field communications, and networking software and equipment; and electronic warfare operational support, managed, secure communications, cyber security, and training support services.

Further Reading: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Cohort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.