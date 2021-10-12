Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Shares Acquired by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,596 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.15% of Cohu worth $2,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COHU. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cohu in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Cohu by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Cohu by 1,258.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cohu by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Cohu during the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COHU opened at $30.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Cohu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.15 and a 12 month high of $51.86.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $244.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.00 million. Cohu had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 15.90%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cohu, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on COHU. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Cohu from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Cohu from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Cohu from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Cohu in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cohu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.33.

In other Cohu news, VP Christopher Bohrson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total transaction of $35,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Luis A. Muller purchased 3,200 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.22 per share, with a total value of $99,904.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,333,270. 2.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection; and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

