Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)’s share price dropped 3.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $246.51 and last traded at $246.57. Approximately 95,622 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,087,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $256.50.
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coinbase Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Coinbase Global in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Coinbase Global from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Coinbase Global from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.63.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $250.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.
In other Coinbase Global news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 20,624 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.09, for a total transaction of $5,157,856.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 46,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.05, for a total value of $11,991,165.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,746 shares in the company, valued at $8,741,901.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 928,604 shares of company stock valued at $240,437,560 in the last 90 days.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global in the second quarter worth approximately $299,000. Cardinal Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter worth $244,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Coinbase Global during the second quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth about $1,028,000. 20.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Coinbase Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:COIN)
Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.
