Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)’s share price dropped 3.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $246.51 and last traded at $246.57. Approximately 95,622 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,087,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $256.50.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coinbase Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Coinbase Global in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Coinbase Global from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Coinbase Global from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.63.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $250.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $6.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $4.16. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Coinbase Global’s quarterly revenue was up 1040.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 13.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Coinbase Global news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 20,624 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.09, for a total transaction of $5,157,856.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 46,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.05, for a total value of $11,991,165.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,746 shares in the company, valued at $8,741,901.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 928,604 shares of company stock valued at $240,437,560 in the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global in the second quarter worth approximately $299,000. Cardinal Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter worth $244,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Coinbase Global during the second quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth about $1,028,000. 20.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coinbase Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:COIN)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

