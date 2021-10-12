Coldstack (CLS) Price Down 10.6% Over Last 7 Days

Coldstack (CURRENCY:CLS) traded down 6.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. During the last week, Coldstack has traded 10.6% lower against the dollar. Coldstack has a market cap of $4.23 million and $477,931.00 worth of Coldstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Coldstack coin can currently be bought for $2.81 or 0.00005068 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001802 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001977 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.97 or 0.00063018 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $69.14 or 0.00124578 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.68 or 0.00076901 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $55,572.10 or 1.00132694 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,464.28 or 0.06242122 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coldstack Coin Profile

Coldstack’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,504,975 coins. Coldstack’s official Twitter account is @coldstack_io

