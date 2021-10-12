Color Platform (CLR) One Day Trading Volume Hits $114.00

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded up 57.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. During the last week, Color Platform has traded 35.9% higher against the US dollar. Color Platform has a total market cap of $346,348.51 and approximately $114.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Color Platform coin can now be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Color Platform alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56,304.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $592.93 or 0.01053069 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $214.19 or 0.00380420 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $171.75 or 0.00305037 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001055 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00037338 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002658 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000525 BTC.

About Color Platform

Color Platform (CRYPTO:CLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Color Platform is medium.com/colorsorg . The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Color Platform’s official website is color-platform.org/~colors/en

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

Buying and Selling Color Platform

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Color Platform should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Color Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Color Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Color Platform and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.