ColossusXT (COLX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $3.00

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded up 339.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 12th. ColossusXT has a total market capitalization of $7.27 million and approximately $3.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ColossusXT has traded 470.5% higher against the US dollar. One ColossusXT coin can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00013913 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001220 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000244 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000083 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004589 BTC.

ColossusXT Profile

COLX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 13,221,748,826 coins and its circulating supply is 12,732,356,945 coins. ColossusXT’s official website is colossusxt.io . ColossusXT’s official message board is medium.com/@colossusxt . ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ColossusCoinXT is a decentralized, open-source, and energy-efficient transaction platform. It is based on the popular PIVX Source Code with a fixed PoS block reward. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ColossusXT

