ColossusXT (COLX) Market Capitalization Reaches $7.16 Million

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded up 330.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 12th. In the last seven days, ColossusXT has traded 686.5% higher against the dollar. One ColossusXT coin can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ColossusXT has a total market cap of $7.16 million and $1.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ColossusXT alerts:

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00014273 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001269 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000260 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000091 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00004583 BTC.

ColossusXT Profile

ColossusXT (COLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 13,222,890,911 coins and its circulating supply is 12,732,356,945 coins. The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ColossusXT is medium.com/@colossusxt . ColossusXT’s official website is colossusxt.io . ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ColossusCoinXT is a decentralized, open-source, and energy-efficient transaction platform. It is based on the popular PIVX Source Code with a fixed PoS block reward. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ColossusXT

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ColossusXT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ColossusXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ColossusXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ColossusXT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.