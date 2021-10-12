Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) PT Lowered to $64.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the cable giant’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.56% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CMCSA. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.24.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $52.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.19 and a 200-day moving average of $57.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $239.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.04. Comcast has a 52-week low of $40.97 and a 52-week high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $28.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.14 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%. As a group, analysts predict that Comcast will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Baron Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 688.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 552 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

