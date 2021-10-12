Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Shares Acquired by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,254 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,308 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.10% of Comfort Systems USA worth $2,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,493 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 24,943 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,070 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,833 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comfort Systems USA stock opened at $78.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.14. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a one year low of $43.62 and a one year high of $88.53.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $713.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.60 million. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 5.45%. On average, analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is currently 12.83%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Mechanical Services, Electrical Services, and Corporate. The Mechanical Services segment includes HVAC, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring and fire protection.

