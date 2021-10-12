Commerce Bancshares (CBSH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, October 19th. Analysts expect Commerce Bancshares to post earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.36. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 39.73% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The firm had revenue of $347.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Commerce Bancshares to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CBSH opened at $70.08 on Tuesday. Commerce Bancshares has a 12 month low of $54.27 and a 12 month high of $83.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.55 and its 200-day moving average is $73.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.08%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.80.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Commerce Bancshares stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 105.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 229,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,695 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.20% of Commerce Bancshares worth $17,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 66.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

